Adnan Sami opens up about being denied visa to attend his mother’s funeral in Pakistan

Singer, composer, and pianist Adnan Sami, best known for hit songs like Tera Chehra, Lift Karade, and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, opened up about being unable to attend his mother’s final rites in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities rejected Sami's visa application

Sami, who officially became an Indian citizen in 2016, revealed that after renouncing his Pakistani citizenship, he was denied a visa to return to the country, even during the tragic loss of his mother in October 2024.

Recalling the moment, the London-born musician shared that he immediately informed Indian authorities of his desire to travel and was met with compassion and support.

“I asked the Indian government if I could go, and they said, ‘Of course. Your mother has passed away, you must go.’ There was absolutely no objection from their side.”

However, the Pakistani authorities rejected his visa application, even after he explained the reason behind his travel.

“I applied for the visa, but they refused. I said, ‘My mother has passed away,’ yet they still denied it. I couldn’t go. I had to watch her entire funeral on WhatsApp.”

Sami recounted watching his mother’s final rites unfold over a video call, an experience he described as heart-wrenching.