Adnan Sami opens up about being denied visa to attend his mother’s funeral in Pakistan
Singer, composer, and pianist Adnan Sami, best known for hit songs like Tera Chehra, Lift Karade, and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, opened up about being unable to attend his mother’s final rites in Pakistan.
Pakistani authorities rejected Sami's visa application
Sami, who officially became an Indian citizen in 2016, revealed that after renouncing his Pakistani citizenship, he was denied a visa to return to the country, even during the tragic loss of his mother in October 2024.
Recalling the moment, the London-born musician shared that he immediately informed Indian authorities of his desire to travel and was met with compassion and support.
“I asked the Indian government if I could go, and they said, ‘Of course. Your mother has passed away, you must go.’ There was absolutely no objection from their side.”
However, the Pakistani authorities rejected his visa application, even after he explained the reason behind his travel.
“I applied for the visa, but they refused. I said, ‘My mother has passed away,’ yet they still denied it. I couldn’t go. I had to watch her entire funeral on WhatsApp.”
Sami recounted watching his mother’s final rites unfold over a video call, an experience he described as heart-wrenching.
Sami addresses citizenship rumours
During the same interview, Adnan Sami also responded to claims that he accepted Indian citizenship for financial gain. Refuting the allegations, he clarified that he comes from a privileged background and had no financial motivation for his decision.
“I was born into a wealthy family. I never needed to do anything for money. I left behind property worth crores in Pakistan and started from scratch in India.”
He emphasised that his choice was guided by personal convictions and a desire for artistic growth.
“An artist craves an audience. I did receive love in Pakistan, but every artist wants to evolve and reach new heights.”