Inside Roya Sami Khan’s star-studded birthday bash with Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Roshan and Shaan

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon recently attended singer-composer Adnan Sami’s wife Roya Sami Khan’s birthday celebration.

Inside Adnan Sami’s wife’s birthday with Poonam Dhillon

She shared glimpses from the intimate evening with her friends from the film industry, on her social media account.

Poonam shared a picture featuring herself with Adnan Sami, Roya, Mahima Chaudhry, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan, among others. Sharing a video compilation of the fun moments, she wrote, “Was surrounded by talented & Good looking people !!! Memorable evening with Friends. Thanks for a lovely evening HOST & HOSTESS with the MOSTEST @royasamikhan & @adnansamiworld.”

The celebration also saw many familiar faces coming together for an evening of music and camaraderie.

In one of the videos from the gathering, Adnan Sami, Javed Ali and Shaan can be seen singing, while Zayed Khan appears to be enjoying the musical evening with the group.