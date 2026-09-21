Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris apologises to Katrina Kaif after Salman Khan’s jibe

Pakistani radio jockey Dr Ejaz Waris has apologised to Katrina Kaif. He said he had no intention of body-shaming her and admitted his mistake, after Salman Khan called out the remarks on Bigg Boss 20.
After Katrina visited the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi event, Ejaz questioned her appearance, and his remarks regarding her weight gain after giving birth sparked criticism. In November 2025, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby, Vihaan Kaushal. His comments were a part of a wave of online ridicule directed at her postpartum phase and weight gain.
The controversy took a turn on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman slammed trolls for body-shaming Katrina over her postpartum weight gain, without taking her name, and also called out the paparazzi for posting photos and videos of her from behind with "Guess Who" captions. He said weight gain after pregnancy is normal, that Katrina would get back into shape when she returned to work, and that she deserved time with her family. He also asked why people unhappy with their own looks felt entitled to comment on someone else's. The moment, with the former couple now co-stars and good friends, took the internet by storm.
Waris responded within a day. He posted an Instagram video captioned "SORRY KATRINA KAIF ❤️From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I’m also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine.”
He said he was a fan of both stars and that the comments were made casually while trying to create a hook for his video. He acknowledged that many people were hurt, but maintained he never intended to body-shame, and said he didn't know what ‘flow’ he was in when he said it.
Not everyone is treating the apology as the end of the matter. Since he says he “just joked” and didn't mean any harm, some readers may see it as a walk-back rather than full accountability. Katrina herself has remained silent about the trolling. Some social media users have also questioned why her husband, Vicky Kaushal, hasn't publicly addressed the comments.
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