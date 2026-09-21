Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris apologises to Katrina Kaif after Salman Khan’s jibe

Waris responded within a day. He posted an Instagram video captioned "SORRY KATRINA KAIF ❤️From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I’m also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine.”

He said he was a fan of both stars and that the comments were made casually while trying to create a hook for his video. He acknowledged that many people were hurt, but maintained he never intended to body-shame, and said he didn't know what ‘flow’ he was in when he said it.

Not everyone is treating the apology as the end of the matter. Since he says he “just joked” and didn't mean any harm, some readers may see it as a walk-back rather than full accountability. Katrina herself has remained silent about the trolling. Some social media users have also questioned why her husband, Vicky Kaushal, hasn't publicly addressed the comments.