Katrina Kaif fan page admin deactivates account over her silence on student protests

This well –known Katrina Kaif fan club decided to close down in support of the student protest and due to the popular actor not taking any stance regarding the matter. The fan page put out a picture of Katrina Kaif along with text on it and captioned it with a single broken red heart. The photograph read, “I am closing this FAN PAGE because KATRINA KAIF doesn’t have the spine to speak for Indians.” The post further read, “You betrayed us when we supported you at your lowest. I’m unfollowing you and closing this fan page. You don’t deserve it.”

Why does it matter that a celebrity takes a stance in such cases?

Most celebrities are consciously or unconsciously mass influencers and are expected to take a stance on crucial social matters of the country. That is why Katrina Kaif, who has built her career, fame, popularity and family in India, despite being a British National also, comes under the same purview. This is why fans and audiences expect celebrities to voice their opinions, take a stand, and support the masses who made them popular by watching their movies. However, it is also the celebrity’s discretion whether to publicly reveal their opinion or not. Thus only time will tell whether the actor publicly shares her stance or not.