Annu Kapoor questions Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘last superstar’ comment

It seems to be the season of digging up old graves. This time around veteran actor and television host Annu Kapoor reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on his status and that has gone viral. Shah Rukh Khan had years earlier mentioned that he was the ‘last of the superstars’. Annu Kapoor today questions this status and asks people to look into the future and contemplate if this comment would still stand true.

What did Annu Kapoor say about the ‘last superstar’ comment?

The superstar tag isn’t new in Bollywood. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Shah Rukh Khan have all been given this label at certain points of their career. Moreover, female actors have also been labeled the term ‘female superstar’ and it includes Sridevi, Rekha, and many others. Annu Kapoor while speaking to Hindi Rush questioned the fact that no actor could be called the final superstar. This is simply because with every year or each passing decade new talents are emerging who are equally good, and perhaps some may be better.