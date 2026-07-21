Annu Kapoor questions Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘last superstar’ comment

It seems to be the season of digging up old graves. This time around veteran actor and television host Annu Kapoor reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on his status and that has gone viral. Shah Rukh Khan had years earlier mentioned that he was the ‘last of the superstars’. Annu Kapoor today questions this status and asks people to look into the future and contemplate if this comment would still stand true.
The superstar tag isn’t new in Bollywood. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Shah Rukh Khan have all been given this label at certain points of their career. Moreover, female actors have also been labeled the term ‘female superstar’ and it includes Sridevi, Rekha, and many others. Annu Kapoor while speaking to Hindi Rush questioned the fact that no actor could be called the final superstar. This is simply because with every year or each passing decade new talents are emerging who are equally good, and perhaps some may be better.
He further mentioned that only a few superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar have been able to keep their star statuses across generations and decades. While Kapoor doesn’t mention SRK’s name frequently, he does point out in his conversation that despite a 30+ years career from the early 1990s, only time will tell if the star status is still sustained in the future. He says, “Will he still be relevant in 2045? I don’t think so.”
Despite not agreeing with the ‘superstar’ comment, Annu Kapoor did acknowledge how Shah Rukh Khan built his name for himself in the industry. When asked about his experience with the actor on the sets of Darr, he mentions that he can barely remember a newcomer of that time. But he does wish him good luck in his career.
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