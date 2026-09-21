Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar arrested in Hyderabad after woman alleges sexual exploitation

According to media reports of the complaint, the woman first came into contact with Saurav through Instagram in 2021, after which they spoke on WhatsApp. She says they met at her residence on December 25, 2021.

He allegedly made repeated promises to marry her and grant her the status of a wife. She also says she paid him Rs 52 lakh after he convinced her to quit her work in the US by suggesting that they start a business together. According to the complaint, he moved away without alerting her after living with her from October 2025 to March 2026. She further claims that when she brought up the topic of marriage, he would block her before contacting her again.

These claims are the complainant's account and have not been tested in court.

Born in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, Saurav is a former national kickboxing gold medalist. He appeared in TNA's Ring Ka King in 2011 and signed with WWE in 2018, where he performed as Sanga. On television he followed Mahabharat with Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, in which he played Ravan and Bali, and he later appeared in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.