Model Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27

Model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27.

Presley Gerber dies at 27: Model’s mental health battle

The young star passed away on Sunday at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles. While his official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, a family spokesperson released a statement saying, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Born in California in 1999, Presley was the only son of Cindy and Rande as well as the older brother of actor Kaia Gerber. Following in his mother's famous footsteps, he made his runway debut for Moschino at 16. Over the years, he walked for prestigious labels including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta and Tommy Hilfiger.

Despite his success in the fashion industry, Presley had been remarkably open about his severe struggles with addiction and mental health. Through a heartfelt initiative he called ‘Mental Health Mondays’ on social media, the model actively worked to destigmatise anxiety and depression. He candidly shared his experiences with finding the right psychiatric support and managing medications for panic attacks.