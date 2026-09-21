Model Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27

Model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27.
The young star passed away on Sunday at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles. While his official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, a family spokesperson released a statement saying, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
Born in California in 1999, Presley was the only son of Cindy and Rande as well as the older brother of actor Kaia Gerber. Following in his mother's famous footsteps, he made his runway debut for Moschino at 16. Over the years, he walked for prestigious labels including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta and Tommy Hilfiger.
Despite his success in the fashion industry, Presley had been remarkably open about his severe struggles with addiction and mental health. Through a heartfelt initiative he called ‘Mental Health Mondays’ on social media, the model actively worked to destigmatise anxiety and depression. He candidly shared his experiences with finding the right psychiatric support and managing medications for panic attacks.
"I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do," Presley revealed in a 2023 podcast interview. "What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made."
His honesty profoundly impacted his loved ones. Kaia recently discussed how her brother's battle levelled their notoriously private household. “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” she noted.
Just two months ago, Cindy celebrated her son's 27th birthday on social media, proudly stating she would always see him as her "little boy".
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is currently investigating the circumstances of his untimely passing.