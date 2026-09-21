Presley Gerber's decade-long battle with addiction and mental health

Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, has openly talked about his battle with mental health problems before his death at age 27. He previously talked about having panic attacks, taking medication, loss, and opting to step back from Hollywood. The exact reason for his death remains unclear.
Presley Gerber talked about his experience of taking benzodiazepines and his treatment ordeal in an Instagram post made in December 2025 but which was subsequently deleted. He stated, “Here’s some clarity for ya- the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha,” and then went on to say, “The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what’s been going on in my life.”
He stated that he usually took Xanax “when the panic attacks are really, really bad” and then some Valium in the morning. Presley added, “I don’t know if it’s a little bit or a lot, who f–king knows at this point anymore.” He also revealed that doctors told him different things, which scared him, adding that he was afraid of the strength of the withdrawal from the medications.
Furthermore, Presley Gerber also disclosed that he is on four types of medicines: blood pressure, opioids, benzos, and antidepressants. According to him, he is trying to find out about his medications through his own research, medical research and his religion. This post further describes the reasons for Presley quitting Hollywood.
“Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently. So that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” he wrote. He explained that he was born and raised in Hollywood and had many friends there, but that he tried to stay away from them for the sake of his own sanity.
According to Presley’s sister Kaia Gerber, the actor went through “a decade-long struggle with drug addiction. In her statement, she said that the entire family was affected by what was happening and that she became 'the easy one' since she did not want any help.
The story of Presley Gerber is also one which involves a DUI arrest back in 2019, when he was arrested in Beverly Hills. He was 19 at the time and had failed a field sobriety test. Presley stated that he hoped that by sharing his story, he could feel less alone and help connect with those who can assist him.