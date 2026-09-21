Presley Gerber's decade-long battle with addiction and mental health

Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, has openly talked about his battle with mental health problems before his death at age 27. He previously talked about having panic attacks, taking medication, loss, and opting to step back from Hollywood. The exact reason for his death remains unclear.

Presley Gerber's history of mental health and drug addiction

Presley Gerber talked about his experience of taking benzodiazepines and his treatment ordeal in an Instagram post made in December 2025 but which was subsequently deleted. He stated, “Here’s some clarity for ya- the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha,” and then went on to say, “The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what’s been going on in my life.”