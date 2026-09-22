Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her 46th birthday with an ‘Amma’ cake and promises to be herself

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, who turned 46 on September 21, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates 46th birthday with a special ‘Amma’ cake

The actress gave her fans a look at the special cake prepared for the occasion and thanked everyone for their love and wishes. Kareena took to her social media account and shared a picture of a chocolate cake decorated with 46 candles and a large golden number ‘46’ on top.

The cake was tied with a red ribbon and featured a message reading, “Happy Birthday Amma!”. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Thank you, everyone. I have felt the love in each and every message you’ve sent my way… I’m forever grateful, and I will only and always continue to be myself… To make the best choices I can, with all your love and positivity by my side… Onwards and upwards, peeps! Love you all, always and forever.”

Kareena received many wishes from members of her family, including her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma shared a childhood throwback featuring the two sisters and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side, always twinning and winning. Love you mostest.”