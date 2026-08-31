Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran clash over justice in the gripping Daayra trailer

In a statement, Kareena said, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure.”

“He’s an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you’re surrounded by make the experience that much richer.”

Prithviraj added, “What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation.”