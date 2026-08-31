Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran clash over justice in the gripping Daayra trailer

The makers of Daayra unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Monday, offering a glimpse into the intense courtroom drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The trailer sets the stage for a gripping clash as the two lead characters find themselves on opposite sides of justice. The trailer also introduces the film’s ensemble cast, featuring impactful performances by Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar. Along with Kareena and Prithviraj, the actors add emotional depth to a story driven by opposing viewpoints, challenging choices, and the consequences that follow.
In a statement, Kareena said, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure.”
“He’s an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you’re surrounded by make the experience that much richer.”
Prithviraj added, “What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation.”
“What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed, and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience, and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human.”
Director Meghna Gulzar mentioned, “Daayra doesn’t sit comfortably in black and white. It explores the grey and dismantles it. As a filmmaker, that grey space is always challenging, and yet compelling — where characters make choices, live with them, and the audience is left to engage with what unfolds.”
Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Daayra is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Inspired by true events, Daayra follows the aftermath of a crime that sparks widespread outrage across the country. The incident sets off a series of events and two investigations. The film will hit theatres on September 18, 2026.