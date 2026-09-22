Kareena Kapoor's real name has a Ganpati connection

Kareena Kapoor was born on 21st September 1980 in the midst of the Ganpati Utsav celebration. Although she is known today as Kareena, or fondly as Bebo, her birth name was reportedly Siddhima. This is believed to have been chosen by her grandfather, the famous actor-director Raj Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor was reportedly named Siddhima

It is believed that Raj Kapoor had named his granddaughters, Riddhima and Siddhima, after Riddhi and Siddhi, who were the wives of Lord Ganesha. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin of Kareena and daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, was born on September 15, 1980, six days before Kareena.