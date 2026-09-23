Michael Jackson almost sang for Rajinikanth’s movie: Here's why the collab didn't happen

According to music composer S Thaman, Michael Jackson and AR Rahman had already met, created a song, and collaborated on the film Enthiran, starring Rajinikanth. This collaboration was reportedly signed in May 2009, but unfortunately, Jackson breathed his last on 25th June 2009. The composer also spoke about ongoing discussions with rapper Hanumankind and an abandoned plan involving Britney Spears for Game Changer.

Michael Jackson and AR Rahman had planned a Rajinikanth song

During an interview with Honest Townhall, S Thaman spoke about the highly speculated project between Michael Jackson and AR Rahman. According to him, the two artists have already begun working on a song for Rajinikanth’s science fiction movie. He said, “AR Rahman had actually planned a single with Michael Jackson. They met, they designed a song; both of them wanted to compose a song for Rajinikanth. He had signed the deal in May, but Michael Jackson passed away in June."