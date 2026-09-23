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Michael Jackson almost sang for Rajinikanth’s movie: Here's why the collab didn't happen

Michael Jackson and AR Rahman had reportedly designed a song for Rajinikanth before the pop icon’s death in 2009 halted their planned collaboration
Michael Jackson and AR Rahman reportedly designed a song for Rajinikanth’s Enthiran
Michael Jackson had signed deal for Rajinikanth’s Robot, Thaman reveals
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According to music composer S Thaman, Michael Jackson and AR Rahman had already met, created a song, and collaborated on the film Enthiran, starring Rajinikanth. This collaboration was reportedly signed in May 2009, but unfortunately, Jackson breathed his last on 25th June 2009. The composer also spoke about ongoing discussions with rapper Hanumankind and an abandoned plan involving Britney Spears for Game Changer.

Michael Jackson and AR Rahman had planned a Rajinikanth song

During an interview with Honest Townhall, S Thaman spoke about the highly speculated project between Michael Jackson and AR Rahman. According to him, the two artists have already begun working on a song for Rajinikanth’s science fiction movie. He said, “AR Rahman had actually planned a single with Michael Jackson. They met, they designed a song; both of them wanted to compose a song for Rajinikanth. He had signed the deal in May, but Michael Jackson passed away in June."

Michael Jackson died in 2009 on 25 June. The movie, Robot, came out in 2010 and was directed by S. Shankar with Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as its main cast. AR Rahman scored the soundtrack of this movie, including the popular song Kilimanjaro. The film became one of the costliest movies ever made in India.

As per S Thaman, he has already interacted with Bengaluru-based rapper Hanumankind regarding a film project. Hanumankind is the maker of the worldwide hit song Big Dawgs. He further added, “I spoke with him already. So much talk is going on. I can’t say which film, but we are just waiting for the opportunity."

Sa Thaman talks about his music from Game Changer
Kiara Advani and Ram Kapoor from Game Changer

In addition, there was an international plan for Thaman's music in Game Changer. The composer said that the team attempted to get Britney Spears in the song Dope, and they wanted to make an international English single out of it.

Brittney Spears from Grammys 2026
S Thaman also said that he planned a track for Game Changer with Brittney Spears

“Actually, we had big plans for Game Changer as well; for the song ‘Dope,’ we tried to get artistes like Britney Spears involved. We tried very hard, planning to launch an international single in English. We believed strongly in the Dope song, but we lost that chance because the movie got delayed,” Thaman said.

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