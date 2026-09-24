Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years as Miriam Haley confronts disgraced producer in court

Seated in a wheelchair, Harvey, 74, pleaded for leniency, citing severe health complications including cancer and congestive heart failure. Whilst reiterating claims of innocence, Harvey offered an apology: “Reflecting on all that has happened since 2017 has helped me recognize how my past conduct has negatively affected others. I live with many regrets and sincerely apologize to anyone I have affected with my actions.” Harvey added: “I really do have remorse for Miriam Haley. I am not a violent man. I ask for mercy.”

Judge Curtis Farber rejected the plea for mercy, noting that Harvey had treated aspiring women as “mere objects to be played with and discarded with impunity.” Curtis condemned Harvey's refusal to accept genuine accountability and his portrayal of himself as a victim during jailhouse interviews.

Outside the courthouse, Miriam expressed satisfaction with the outcome, accompanied by fellow accusers and her lawyer, Gloria Allred. Rejecting suggestions that the movement against abuse is waning, Gloria insisted: “Women are empowered in a way they have never been before.” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg echoed the sentiment, praising the accusers: “Today was about the survivors. I’m moved, as we should all be moved, by their courage and their steadfastness.”