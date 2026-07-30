Jared Leto releases statement denying sexual assault allegations

One of the women alleged that the Oscar winning actor sexually assaulted them in the bathroom of a motel when she was just 17 years old while another claimed that she had slept with the actor in California when she was of the same age. However, according to the laws of the state, sex with a minor classifies as statutory rape but Jared allegedly did not pay heed to it, as detailed in the documentary.

Jared Leto has faced similar allegations in the past as well. In an Air Mail exposé nine women, most of whom were anonymous, alleged sexual misconduct by the actor which Jared Leto's representatives had later denied.