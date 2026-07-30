Jared Leto releases statement denying sexual assault allegations

Jared Leto has put out a statement denying the sexual assault allegations by multiple women that have been made against the actor in a BBC documentary titled, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.
Jared Leto has claimed that the multiple sexual allegations made against him in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, are "absolutely and categorically false". In a statement to the media, the actor-musician has said that he has "never sexually assaulted anyone" in his entire life.
Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, a BBC investigative documentary dropped on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. In the explosive documentary, 10 women have accused the 54-year-old of sexual assault of which, four have accused him of criminal sexual conduct and assault. These women have further claimed that the assaults happened when they were teenagers, aged between 16 to 19.
According to the women, the alleged encounters happened in the years between 2002 and 2016 and also claimed that there were explicit phone calls made to them, which they termed "strange" and "very sexual" besides grossly inappropriate advances.
One of the women alleged that the Oscar winning actor sexually assaulted them in the bathroom of a motel when she was just 17 years old while another claimed that she had slept with the actor in California when she was of the same age. However, according to the laws of the state, sex with a minor classifies as statutory rape but Jared allegedly did not pay heed to it, as detailed in the documentary.
Jared Leto has faced similar allegations in the past as well. In an Air Mail exposé nine women, most of whom were anonymous, alleged sexual misconduct by the actor which Jared Leto's representatives had later denied.
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