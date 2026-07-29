Jared Leto faces new allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from four women in explosive documentary

Actor and musician Jared Leto is facing fresh accusations of sexual assault and misconduct following the release of an investigative documentary detailing claims made by ten women. The documentary features accounts from women who say they encountered Jared between 2002 and 2016, when the star was in his thirties and forties. Four of the women have alleged criminal sexual offences that took place when they were teenagers.

Detailed accounts emerge from new documentary

Among the claims detailed in the film, one woman, identified as Isabel, alleged that Jared sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom in 2002 when she was 17. Another woman, Alex, claimed she met Jared in 2013 following a concert in London when she was 19. Alex alleged that after finding herself alone in a hotel room with the actor, he made a threatening sexual remark. She recalled that the situation left her feeling "uncomfortable and concerned" for her safety.