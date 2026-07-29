Jared Leto faces new allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from four women in explosive documentary

Actor and musician Jared Leto is facing fresh accusations of sexual assault and misconduct following the release of an investigative documentary detailing claims made by ten women. The documentary features accounts from women who say they encountered Jared between 2002 and 2016, when the star was in his thirties and forties. Four of the women have alleged criminal sexual offences that took place when they were teenagers.
Among the claims detailed in the film, one woman, identified as Isabel, alleged that Jared sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom in 2002 when she was 17. Another woman, Alex, claimed she met Jared in 2013 following a concert in London when she was 19. Alex alleged that after finding herself alone in a hotel room with the actor, he made a threatening sexual remark. She recalled that the situation left her feeling "uncomfortable and concerned" for her safety.
A third woman, Clara, alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Jared when she was 17 in California, where the legal age of consent was 18. She claimed that when the subject of the law came up, Jared "shrugged off" the conversation. A fourth woman alleged that Jared groomed her at 16 through explicit phone calls and suggested they have sex, later attempting to send her a non-disclosure agreement.
Other accounts in the documentary include a woman who alleged Jared instructed a security guard to bring her backstage at a music festival when she was 14. Two former crew members from Jared's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, also shared that staff felt uncomfortable with his interactions with young fans, noting many believed the age difference was inappropriate.
Jared, who won an Academy Award in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, has previously denied similar claims. He has not yet responded to these latest allegations.