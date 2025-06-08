Jared Leto faces sexual misconduct allegations from nine women: Reports

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct from 9 women, some of whom were reportedly teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents. A recent report by a media organisation outlines a troubling pattern of behaviour that several accusers have described as “predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”
The accusers reportedly described a pattern of alleged misconduct by the 53-year-old that spans years. One of the most prominent voices, Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz, recently stated on social media that she was a teenager when her encounter with Leto occurred. She characterised the alleged incident and his conduct as “predatory, terrifying and unacceptable,” adding that the actor was aware of her age.
Another woman, former model Laura La Rue, recounted meeting Leto when she was 16. She described subsequent visits to his home that she found unsettling, including one instance where the actor’s behaviour made her deeply uncomfortable.
One anonymous accuser told the publication that the actor’s reputation for such behaviour has “been an open secret for a long time.” The accounts from the nine women detail a range of uncomfortable and inappropriate situations.
In response to the extensive report, a representative for Leto has issued a strong rebuttal, stating the various claims are “expressly denied.” In the case of Ms. La Rue, the representative claimed their communications were not inappropriate and that she later sought employment from the actor, a point La Rue herself has disputed. Leto has yet to issue a personal statement on the matter.