Jared Leto faces sexual misconduct allegations from nine women: Reports

The accusers reportedly described a pattern of alleged misconduct by the 53-year-old that spans years. One of the most prominent voices, Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz, recently stated on social media that she was a teenager when her encounter with Leto occurred. She characterised the alleged incident and his conduct as “predatory, terrifying and unacceptable,” adding that the actor was aware of her age.

Another woman, former model Laura La Rue, recounted meeting Leto when she was 16. She described subsequent visits to his home that she found unsettling, including one instance where the actor’s behaviour made her deeply uncomfortable.