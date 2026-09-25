George Clooney shared a special relationship with Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber

As per reports Presley, for George was just not his close friend’s son. Rande and George met in the 1990s in New York and soon became fast friends. Keeping this friendship steady for decades he was around and a hands-on Uncle George while Presley and his younger sister Kaia were growing up. Reports also suggest that when Presley was going through a rough patch in his life, George was always around and spoke to him over long telephonic conversations. While George was familiar with Presley’s path, he knew it was more difficult than his own experience and every ounce of comfort and guidance that he could provide as an Uncle was always available for him.

It is important to note that not just Rande and George, Amal and Cindy were also friends and shared similar social circles. In fact, they George and Amal immediately paid a visit to their friends on hearing about Presley’s untimely demise. They stood like pillars helping their friends cope with the tragedy of losing their young child.