George Clooney shared a special relationship with Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber

George Clooney has always shared a close relationship with Rande Gerber, including the two of them being entrepreneurial partners. Keeping this mind, it is not uncommon that George was very close to his son the late model Presley Gerber and always watched out for him. The young model and son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber recently passed away in a facility, post which reports about George’s close relation as friend and guide to Presley have started surfacing in the media.
As per reports Presley, for George was just not his close friend’s son. Rande and George met in the 1990s in New York and soon became fast friends. Keeping this friendship steady for decades he was around and a hands-on Uncle George while Presley and his younger sister Kaia were growing up. Reports also suggest that when Presley was going through a rough patch in his life, George was always around and spoke to him over long telephonic conversations. While George was familiar with Presley’s path, he knew it was more difficult than his own experience and every ounce of comfort and guidance that he could provide as an Uncle was always available for him.
It is important to note that not just Rande and George, Amal and Cindy were also friends and shared similar social circles. In fact, they George and Amal immediately paid a visit to their friends on hearing about Presley’s untimely demise. They stood like pillars helping their friends cope with the tragedy of losing their young child.
What happened to Presley Gerber?
Presley Gerber passed away on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility in California. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner the time of death was declared at 9.45 am. While the Department is suspecting an overdose, there has been no confirmed cause of death revealed to the public yet. Moreover, no indication of foul play has been found either. Before his untimely demise, Presley has spoken in length about substance abuse and mental health problems. In fact, he used his Instagram as an outlet to discuss the same.
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