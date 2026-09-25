Rajkummar Rao opens up about Shah Rukh Khan’s influence on his acting journey on KBC

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati often welcomes some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, and this time, it was Rajkummar Rao who took the spotlight. During their conversation, Rajkummar opened up on a rather interesting memory that stuck with the audiences. He shared how Shah Rukh Khan and Big B were among the stars who shaped his perspective on acting, while also opening up about their shared roots and journeys.

‘I always stood outside Mannat’: Rajkummar Rao recalls his early Mumbai days on KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with a new season last month, bringing back Amitabh Bachchan as India’s favourite quiz host. The show has been the absolute favourite of generations of people and is often accredited for not just entertaining the public but also changing lives for real. The final sum of money awarded to the people on the last level have also changed over the years and has helped countless dreams to become a reality. In a recent episode, actor Rajkummar Rao appeared on KBC, making for an engaging episode as he opened up about his early days in Mumbai and his admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh’s journey from Delhi to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, has inspired people for generations and among them was Rajkummar. Speaking about the same, the actor shared how SRK inspired him as he was finding his own way in the industry. He said, “As I was saying, I was deeply inspired by Shah Rukh Sir's journey; how a boy from a middle-class family in Delhi started out in theatre, did numerous TV shows, and eventually became a massive superstar.”