Park Ji-hyun makes history as the first Korean actress to score an International Emmy nomination

Korean television just made history. Park Ji-hyun has become the first Korean actress ever nominated for an International Emmy Award, earning a Best Performance by an Actress nomination at the 54th International Emmy Awards for her starring role in Netflix's You and Everything Else. Here is how she went from a horror-movie rookie to a record-breaker.

The drama, released in September 2025, follows two longtime friends, Eun-jung (played by Kim Go-eun) and Sang-yeon (played by Park), as their relationship becomes strained from their teens through their 40s. Park showcased her incredible range by portraying her character from a vibrant college student in her 20s to a woman facing a terminal illness in her 40s.

The series had already picked up serious critical acclaim at home before this nomination. It won Television Drama of the Year and Best Screenplay at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards in 2026, while Kim Go-eun won the Grand Prize at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Who is Park Ji-hyun?

Park Ji-hyun was born on November 26, 1994, in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, South Korea. She went on to study in the Spanish Language Department at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. Acting had interested her since middle and high school, but her parents encouraged her to finish her education first. Consequently, she enrolled in university and, once accepted, started attending an acting academy on the side to train formally.