Drama series Real Kashmir Football Club earns International Emmy nomination

Real Kashmir Football Club is the name of the new show that began airing on SonyLIV on December 9, 2025. The series is based on the true story of Real Kashmir FC, said to be the first professional football club in Jammu and Kashmir. Nominations for this year were released on Wednesday, September 23. In addition, India also received a nomination in the Comedy category.

Real Kashmir Football Club: From Kashmir’s football dream to an International Emmy nomination

Real Kashmir Football Club is a series about two men who decide to establish a professional football team in Kashmir. Their shared passion slowly becomes a story of resilience, community, and the opportunities football may bring to those people.