Drama series Real Kashmir Football Club earns International Emmy nomination

Real Kashmir Football Club is the name of the new show that began airing on SonyLIV on December 9, 2025. The series is based on the true story of Real Kashmir FC, said to be the first professional football club in Jammu and Kashmir. Nominations for this year were released on Wednesday, September 23. In addition, India also received a nomination in the Comedy category.
Real Kashmir Football Club is a series about two men who decide to establish a professional football team in Kashmir. Their shared passion slowly becomes a story of resilience, community, and the opportunities football may bring to those people.
Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub feature in the leading roles of the series. The other actors include Abhishant Rana, Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Afnan Fazli and Shaheem Bhat.
The focus of Real Kashmir Football Club is on Sohail Meer, a reporter who decides to form a football team out of frustration with his career. He comes together with another man called Shirish Kemmu, who is a businessman. Their team consists of members from diverse backgrounds such as a butcher, a schoolboy and an insurance employee.
Real Kashmir Football Club series is written and directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai. Mahesh Mathai acts as a showrunner. Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu and Umang Vyas are part of Mathai’s writers’ room.
Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, the show portrays the true story of the club and focuses on the people and dreams that led to the club's success. The nomination for the Indian series, along with the nominations of three other international productions, comes under the Drama Series Category. These nominations include A Thousand Blows from the UK, Carême from France and Menem from Argentina.
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