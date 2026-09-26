Sabrina Carpenter cast as Ginger Rogers in Fred Astaire biopic

Directed by Paul King (Paddington, Wonka) with a screenplay co-written by King and Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon). The project is based on Kathleen Riley’s biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele, focusing heavily on the bond between the siblings and Fred's rise to Hollywood fame alongside Ginger Rogers. Produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor (Pascal Pictures) alongside Tom Holland. The project also has the blessing and involvement of Astaire’s daughter, Ava Astaire McKenzie and grandson, Tyler McKenzie.

Both Tom and Margaret have strong dance backgrounds. The former famously starred in Billy Elliot the Musical on London's West End, while the latter trained extensively in ballet. Tom has allegedly expressed his intention to perform all the dancing himself without stunt or dance doubles, shooting sequence routines in long, uninterrupted takes to match Astaire’s traditional cinematic style.