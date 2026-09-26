Sabrina Carpenter cast as Ginger Rogers in Fred Astaire biopic

Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley have joined Tom Holland in Sony Pictures' upcoming untitled biopic about legendary performer Fred Astaire. Tom Holland plays Fred Astaire, Sabrina Carpenter to portray Ginger Rogers, Fred’s iconic Hollywood dance partner and Margaret Qualley plays Adele Astaire, Fred’s older sister and original vaudeville/stage dance partner.
Directed by Paul King (Paddington, Wonka) with a screenplay co-written by King and Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon). The project is based on Kathleen Riley’s biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele, focusing heavily on the bond between the siblings and Fred's rise to Hollywood fame alongside Ginger Rogers. Produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor (Pascal Pictures) alongside Tom Holland. The project also has the blessing and involvement of Astaire’s daughter, Ava Astaire McKenzie and grandson, Tyler McKenzie.
Both Tom and Margaret have strong dance backgrounds. The former famously starred in Billy Elliot the Musical on London's West End, while the latter trained extensively in ballet. Tom has allegedly expressed his intention to perform all the dancing himself without stunt or dance doubles, shooting sequence routines in long, uninterrupted takes to match Astaire’s traditional cinematic style.
For Sabrina Carpenter, stepping into the shoes of Ginger Rogers marks a major cinematic milestone that bridges her musical dominance with her acting roots. While globally recognized as a two-time Grammy-winning pop powerhouse, Carpenter’s career actually began in screen acting — starting with Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and films like The Hate U Give and Netflix’s dance-comedy Work It.
Playing Ginger Rogers allows her to showcase her talent in this high-profile Hollywood cinema, capturing the magnetic charm, vocals and intricate tap-and-ballroom routines that made the original duo legendary. At 5'0" (1.52 m), Carpenter's petite stature is a close physical match for Ginger Rogers (5'4.5") when paired opposite Tom Holland (5'8"), creating a visually authentic proportion on screen similar to the classic Astaire-Rogers duo.
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