Raza Murad questions absence of Bollywood A-listers at Mushtaq Khan's funeral

Veteran actor Raza Murad has talked about the sparse attendance at the funeral of the late actor Mushtaq Khan. One cannot help but wonder why some well-known stars have not attended the funeral of the actor. The late Mushtaq Khan was a well-known character actor in Hindi movies and passed away at the age of 76.
The final rites of Mushtaq Khan were performed at the Yari Road cemetery on Friday. His son Mohsin performed his last rites and bade him farewell. Some of his fellow actors turned up for his funeral, including Rajpal Yadav, Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Bedi and Sunil Pal.
However, Raza Murad said he was disappointed that no major star attended the funeral. In a video, he said, “Kal unka antim sanskar kiya gaya. Unhe dafna kiya gaya. Lekin afsos baat yeh hai ki koi bhi star jinko hum star kehte hain, unhe apna aakhri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya. Unke saathi aur colleagues aaye, lekin koi bada chehra nahi aaya. Haan, agar koi bade udyogpati ke bete ki shaadi hoti toh yeh saare na sirf shirkat karte, bal ke waiters ki tarah mehmanon ko serve bhi karte. Ya koi political party apna tanta dikhati hai, billi ki tarah vahan bhi pohonch jate hain."
Raza Murad also spoke about the contribution of Mushtaq Khan in the movie industry. According to him, the actor earned respect through his hard work rather than by flattering anyone.
He further said, “Mushtaq Khan apne balbute par ek bada naam bane. Na unhone tallali ki, na kisiki chamchagiri ki. Voh sirf apne kaam ke balbute pe yahan tak pohonche. Unhe kabhi aapki zarurat nahi padi zindagi mein, na zindagi ke baad padegi. Haan yeh afsos zarur rahega sab ko ki aisa koi star nahi hai jiske saath Mushtaq Khan ne kaam nahi kiya ho. Voh chand lamhe nikal kar unhe aakhri salaam karne nahi aaya. Ek baat yaad rakhiye, yeh shauhrat, daulat humesha nahi rehti. Shauhrat ki bulandi bhi ek pal ka tamasha hai, jis shakh pe baithe ho voh toot bhi sakti hai. Yeh baat yaad rakhna."
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