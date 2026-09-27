Raza Murad questions absence of Bollywood A-listers at Mushtaq Khan's funeral

Veteran actor Raza Murad has talked about the sparse attendance at the funeral of the late actor Mushtaq Khan. One cannot help but wonder why some well-known stars have not attended the funeral of the actor. The late Mushtaq Khan was a well-known character actor in Hindi movies and passed away at the age of 76.

Raza Murad says Mushtaq Khan deserved a final tribute

The final rites of Mushtaq Khan were performed at the Yari Road cemetery on Friday. His son Mohsin performed his last rites and bade him farewell. Some of his fellow actors turned up for his funeral, including Rajpal Yadav, Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra, Rajat Bedi and Sunil Pal.