Actor Mushtaq Khan shares details of his frightening kidnapping ordeal near Bijnor

Mushtaq Khan, widely recognised for his roles in films like Welcome and the recent horror-comedy Stree 2, has revealed details of a harrowing kidnapping attempt he endured on the Delhi-Meerut highway.

According to media reports, the incident occurred on November 20 when Mushtaq was allegedly lured under the guise of attending an award ceremony in Meerut. What began as a routine professional engagement soon spiralled into a terrifying ordeal.

The perpetrators, posing as event organisers, arranged Mushtaq's flight tickets and even transferred an advance payment to his bank account to make the offer appear legitimate. However, upon arriving in Delhi, the artiste was picked up and driven to a remote location near Bijnor, where he was held hostage for nearly 12 hours.

During his captivity, the kidnappers reportedly tortured the actor and demanded a ransom of INR 1 crore. Despite their threats, the assailants only managed to extort INR 2 lakh from Khan’s and his son’s bank accounts.

In a daring escape that could rival any Bollywood thriller, Mushtaq seized an opportunity upon hearing the morning azaan. Spotting a nearby mosque, he made his escape and sought help from the local residents. With their assistance and the involvement of the police, he safely returned home.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend those responsible.

Currently recovering from the traumatic experience, Mushtaq is reported to be in stable condition. He is expected to address the media in the coming days to share a detailed account of the ordeal.