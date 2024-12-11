Kapoor clan extends invitation for Raj Kapoor Centenary to PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

The iconic Kapoor family gathered in Delhi for a significant occasion. Members of the family, including Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The family extended an official invitation to PM Modi for the centenary celebrations of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Earlier in the day, the Kapoor clan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they departed for Delhi.

The family made a stylish appearance for the meeting. Ranbir donned a sharp black Jodhpuri suit, while Alia and Kareena coordinated their looks, with Alia choosing a radiant red sari and Kareena opting for a red and silver suit. Saif looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a beige jacket and red shoes. Neetu and Karisma twinned in elegant white and gold suits.

Raj, born on December 14, 1924, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan), was the eldest son of legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Widely regarded as a cinematic pioneer, Raj’s legacy includes several iconic films that earned him accolades and admiration worldwide. His masterpieces, Awaara and Boot Polish, were nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951 and 1955, respectively.

Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts, Raj also received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988, India’s highest honour in cinema. His films resonated far beyond Indian borders, earning him immense popularity in the Soviet Union, where he was affectionately known as "Comrade Awaara."

Recently, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), jointly organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India and the Government of Goa, commemorated Raj’s centenary. Ranbir represented the family at the event, sharing personal anecdotes about his legendary grandfather.

Raj’s centenary, a milestone celebration of his cinematic legacy, is set for December 14, 2024.