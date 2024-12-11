Celebs

Sobhita Dhulipala’s enthusiastic dance moves while getting ready for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya steal the show  

The video capturing the moment has quickly gone viral, with fans and well-wishers showering the couple with love and blessings
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot recently in a beautiful ceremony in Hyderabad. A heartwarming video from the wedding festivities has now surfaced, offering a glimpse into the bride’s infectious joy and excitement.

Shared by Sobhita’s makeup and hair artiste, Shraddha Mishra, the video captures the bride-to-be dancing to the lively beats of the baraat. Her radiant smile and energetic dance moves reflected the sheer joy and excitement she felt on her special day. In one particularly endearing moment, Sobhita was heard exclaiming, “Shraddha, meri shaadi ho rahi hai! (Shraddha, I’m getting married!)”

The video has quickly gone viral, with fans and well-wishers showering the couple with love and blessings. It offers a heartwarming glimpse into the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony and Sobhita’s infectious happiness.

The wedding, a private affair, was attended by close family and friends. The couple opted for a traditional Telugu ceremony, keeping the festivities elegant and intimate.  As the newlyweds embark on their journey together, their fans eagerly await more glimpses into their married life.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala unveil their wedding album
