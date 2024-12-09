Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala unveil their wedding album

Actors Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got married at Annapura Studios in Hyderabad took to social media to share special moments from their much-hyped wedding.

Posting their first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram, the couple captioned the post in Telugu. The first picture shows Sobhita lovingly holding Naga’s face. The rest of the pictures show multiple rituals held during their wedding ceremony including havan and jaimala.

During the jaimaala ceremony, the couple can be seen in a playful mood, as they try to put the garland around each other's neck, with neither willing to give in.