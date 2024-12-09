Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala unveil their wedding album
Actors Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got married at Annapura Studios in Hyderabad took to social media to share special moments from their much-hyped wedding.
Posting their first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram, the couple captioned the post in Telugu. The first picture shows Sobhita lovingly holding Naga’s face. The rest of the pictures show multiple rituals held during their wedding ceremony including havan and jaimala.
During the jaimaala ceremony, the couple can be seen in a playful mood, as they try to put the garland around each other's neck, with neither willing to give in.
Earlier Naga’s father Nagaarjuna Akkeneni had shared special moments from their wedding and had expressed gratitude to friends, family and fans. The actor wrote “ My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.”
The couple also visited Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh post their wedding. As per reports they performed rudrabhishek in the temple. The newlyweds were accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagaarjuna.
Naga and Shobhita got married on December 5. The intimate yet star-studded affair was graced by luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR and celeb couples like Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar. With the Akkineni and Daggubati families coming together, it was a true family celebration.