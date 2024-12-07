Venkatesh Daggubati shares photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati recently shared heartfelt pictures from the wedding celebrations of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on Instagram, extending his blessings to the newlywed couple. In the images, Venkatesh is seen with Naga and his family, happily posing for the camera.

One photo shows the senior actor performing the traditional kala tika ceremony on Naga Chaitanya, while another features Venkatesh's nephew, actor Rana Daggubati.

Venkatesh captioned the post, “Celebrating love, happiness, and family #SoChay.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh with Naga Chaitanya’s father, Telugu megastar Nagarjuna. Naga wore a traditional white pancha, while Sobhita donned a yellow saree, and Nagarjuna wore a kurta and pyjama.

The wedding itself was a grand event in Hyderabad, attended by many prominent figures from the Telugu film industry. Naga paid tribute to his late grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by wearing a traditional 'pancha' during the ceremony, a style synonymous with his grandfather. Sobhita, on the other hand, wore traditional jewellery passed down from her mother and grandmother for the 'Raata ceremony,' a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions.

The ceremony involves worshipping sacred elements like mango and jamun leaves, nine gems, and grains to purify and bless the bride before her marriage.

Previously, Naga was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017, but the couple announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage.