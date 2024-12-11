Ranveer Singh’s mom Anju Bhavnani donates her hair to mark granddaughter Dua’s 3-month birthday
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter, Dua, recently celebrated her third month birthday. To mark this special occasion, Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer’s mother, made a heartwarming gesture by donating her hair.
Taking to Instagram, Anju shared a series of stories showcasing her act of kindness. She posted pictures of her hair, styled in four braids, being measured before donation, expressing her hope that it would bring comfort and confidence to someone in need.
She wrote, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through difficult time.”
While Anju’s Instagram account is private, a paparazzi account shared screenshots of her Instagram Stories. The gesture was met with immense admiration and respect from fans and followers.
Meanwhile, Deepika was recently spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru. The actress was seen enjoying the performance and even took to the stage to teach Diljit a few Kannada phrases. A video of the interaction quickly went viral, showcasing Deepika’s playful and down-to-earth nature.
The couple returned to Mumbai with their little one, Dua. Deepika was seen carrying her daughter in her arms as they exited the airport. The actress looked radiant in a simple red gown, exuding elegance and grace.
As for their professional commitments, Ranveer is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s next action thriller and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Deepika, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.