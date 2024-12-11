Ranveer Singh’s mom Anju Bhavnani donates her hair to mark granddaughter Dua’s 3-month birthday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter, Dua, recently celebrated her third month birthday. To mark this special occasion, Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer’s mother, made a heartwarming gesture by donating her hair.

Taking to Instagram, Anju shared a series of stories showcasing her act of kindness. She posted pictures of her hair, styled in four braids, being measured before donation, expressing her hope that it would bring comfort and confidence to someone in need.

She wrote, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through difficult time.”

While Anju’s Instagram account is private, a paparazzi account shared screenshots of her Instagram Stories. The gesture was met with immense admiration and respect from fans and followers.