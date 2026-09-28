From football to Hollywood: the players who found a second act on screen

For some footballers, life after football has meant stepping into a different kind of spotlight. While many former players move into coaching or punditry, others have tried acting. From Eric Cantona’s long film career to Vinnie Jones’ Hollywood roles, these players have found different ways to move from the football pitch to the screen.
The former Manchester United and France star started acting while he was still playing. He appeared in the French film Le bonheur est dans le pré in 1995. After retiring from football in 1997, he took roles in films such as Elizabeth and The Salvation. One of his best-known roles came in Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, where he played a fictional version of himself. Eric has continued to work in French and British films and television.
Vinnie Jones turned his reputation as a tough Wimbledon midfielder into a successful acting career. His first major film role was as Big Chris in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998. He later appeared in Snatch, Gone in 60 Seconds and X-Men: The Last Stand. His tough football image often influenced the roles he played, but Vinnie went on to become one of the best-known footballers to make the move into acting.
David Beckham’s screen career has grown alongside his status as a global celebrity. He appeared as himself in the Goal! films before taking small acting roles in films such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. David has also appeared in television shows and documentaries. Unlike Eic Cantona and Vinnie Jones, he has never made acting his main career after football, but films and television have remained part of his life in the public eye.
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright took a more traditional route into acting with The Kitchen, Daniel Kaluuya’s 2023 directorial debut. Ian played a pirate radio host in the film and, instead of simply being given a celebrity cameo, auditioned for the role. His appearance showed another side of the former England international, whose career after football has mostly focused on television, presenting and punditry.
France’s 1998 World Cup winner Franck Leboeuf also moved into acting after football. He appeared in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, where he played a doctor and has also taken roles in French films and television. Franck has worked in theatre as well, giving him experience on both stage and screen after his football career. His acting career may not be as big as Vinnie’s or Eric’s, but it shows the different paths footballers can take after leaving the pitch.
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