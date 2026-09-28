From football to Hollywood: the players who found a second act on screen

France’s 1998 World Cup winner Franck Leboeuf also moved into acting after football. He appeared in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, where he played a doctor and has also taken roles in French films and television. Franck has worked in theatre as well, giving him experience on both stage and screen after his football career. His acting career may not be as big as Vinnie’s or Eric’s, but it shows the different paths footballers can take after leaving the pitch.

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