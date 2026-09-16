Lionel Messi to play farewell match with Argentina: Details of the match

Football legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, 2026, with an emotional note on Instagram. The Argentine, however, has been called up as part of the national team for the upcoming international break so that the player can play a farewell match in front of home fans.

Lionel Messi to play for Argentina once again

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Argentina Football Federation released the player roster for the upcoming international break as decided by head coach Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi was named in it, days after he announced his retirement from the national team.