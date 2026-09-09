Lionel Messi to buy second Spanish club? Reports say he will fully own LaLiga 2 side CD Eldense

Lionel Messi continues to make history

This news comes amidst another milestone for former Barcelona star Lionel Messi who announced his international retirement on August 31, 2026. The 39-year-old had a spectacular World Cup campaign this summer, leading Argentina all the way to the Finals to defend their title. Despite falling short in the last stage, Lionel Messi was announced as one of the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

With this nomination, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first ever player to have a 20-year span between his first (2006) and most recent nomination for the coveted award. This is Messi's 17th nomination.