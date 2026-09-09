Lionel Messi to buy second Spanish club? Reports say he will fully own LaLiga 2 side CD Eldense

After stacking up goals and records for the last two decades and more, football legend Lionel Messi is now making his own collection of football clubs. The Argentina footballer is reportedly set to own Spanish second-tier club, CD Eldense with 100% shares.
Reports on Tuesday revealed that Argentine star Lionel Messi will soon own 100% of CD Eldense, a club in Spain's second-division, La Liga 2. Reports further suggested that a basic agreement had been reached between the player and Colombian investment group TH and is now waiting approval from Spain's Higher Sports Council (CSD).
If the reports are true, this would not be Messi's first time owning a club. The MLS player also owns Catalan fifth-tier semi-professional club UE Cornellà. He also founded the club Deportivo LSM in 2025, along with friend and footballer Luis Suarez.
Eldense will be Messi's first professional club ownership in Spain and also in all of Europe. The club is based out of the Spanish city Elda with their home stadium called Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat.
The mayor of the city, Rubén Alfaro, said in this regard, "We only received confirmation this evening that a basic agreement is in place. At this stage, however, we must exercise the restraint required in such situations and wait to see whether the deal actually goes through."
"In any case, we should once again be proud of our city and the football club that represents us. That someone like Leo Messi is interested in us and would like to support both the club and Elda is spectacular news", he added.
This news comes amidst another milestone for former Barcelona star Lionel Messi who announced his international retirement on August 31, 2026. The 39-year-old had a spectacular World Cup campaign this summer, leading Argentina all the way to the Finals to defend their title. Despite falling short in the last stage, Lionel Messi was announced as one of the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
With this nomination, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first ever player to have a 20-year span between his first (2006) and most recent nomination for the coveted award. This is Messi's 17th nomination.