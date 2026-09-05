Who will succeed Lionel Messi as Argentina captain? Here's the player who is reportedly in charge now

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, ending a glorious career with his country. Messi has been the first captain of Argentina since 2011 and with his departure the national team needs a new leader.

Argentina defender, Cristian Romero has been named in several local reports as Messi's successor.

Cristian Romero set to become new Argentina captain after Lionel Messi

Cristian Romero will be the new captain of the Argentina football team after Lionel Messi's international retirement. Romero and Messi have been playing together for Argentina since 2021 and together, they have won two Copa Americas (2021, 2024) and a FIFA World Cup (Qatar, 2022).