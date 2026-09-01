Fans spot this Harry Potter object beside Lionel Messi's emotional farewell to International Football

If one looks closely at football legend Lionel Messi’s handwritten farewell to International football, one would spot a golden colour pen beside the latter. A circular element on the pen which resembles a Giratiempo or time-turner in Spanish connects it immediately to the time turning device that Hermion Granger extensively used to attend her classes in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, one needs to understand that just a resemblance does not prove that the pen is an actual Harry Potter merchandise or labels Messi as a Harry Potter fan.

However, the reference of the time-turning pen beside the retirement letter is particularly interesting, more so metaphorically, because it tends to sum up almost 20 years of Messi’s career in football. It gives a direct reference to looking back at his performances with the Argentina team including hits and misses. Thus, more than being an actual merchandise it establishes a poetic connection between the moment (retirement) and seeing his career flash by. While one does not have any clear indication if this was a deliberate move on Messi’s part, netizens are however cheering this reference, more so if one is both – a Lionel Messi and Harry Potter fan.