Fans spot this Harry Potter object beside Lionel Messi's emotional farewell to International Football

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt post about his retirement from International football left his fans teary-eyed and sad. But amidst this emotional upheaval many fans caught a glimpse of a Harry Potter time –turner pen in frame. Could Messi have written the letter with this pen? Is Messi a Harry Potter fan? What is a time –turner pen doing in frame? These and many more questions arise.
If one looks closely at football legend Lionel Messi’s handwritten farewell to International football, one would spot a golden colour pen beside the latter. A circular element on the pen which resembles a Giratiempo or time-turner in Spanish connects it immediately to the time turning device that Hermion Granger extensively used to attend her classes in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, one needs to understand that just a resemblance does not prove that the pen is an actual Harry Potter merchandise or labels Messi as a Harry Potter fan.
However, the reference of the time-turning pen beside the retirement letter is particularly interesting, more so metaphorically, because it tends to sum up almost 20 years of Messi’s career in football. It gives a direct reference to looking back at his performances with the Argentina team including hits and misses. Thus, more than being an actual merchandise it establishes a poetic connection between the moment (retirement) and seeing his career flash by. While one does not have any clear indication if this was a deliberate move on Messi’s part, netizens are however cheering this reference, more so if one is both – a Lionel Messi and Harry Potter fan.
Moreover, one needs to be clear that Messi is not announcing retirement from football, rather retirement from International football. The 39-year-old player will still continue to play for Inter Miami, his football club. A major reason for this announcement may have been due to the defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the loss of his father. Interestingly, the footballer who began his journey in 2005, had earlier announced retirement in 2016 but came back and took home the 2022 FIFA world Cup Trophy. And as they say, only time will tell, what’s next for him.