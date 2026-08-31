Aryna Sabalenka wears 127 carats of high-end jewellery at the US Open

The diamonds were perfectly complemented by an orange scoop-necked sports bra, accompanied by matching body-hugging shorts. A sheer black overlay was also incorporated into the outfit, along with white tennis shoes, which maintained a balance in the ensemble.

Aryna Sabalenka has been working with Material Good ever since last year’s US Open tournament. During this year’s Australian Open, Aryna opted for cooler colours of blue sapphires. She wore the 4.30-carat oval sapphire that stood out the most.

For the Roland Garros tournament, the colour story took a complete turn. She picked over 200 carats of garnets along with 23 carats of natural white diamonds. Today, the US Open is providing her with her most colourful jewellery statement ever.