Aryna Sabalenka wears 127 carats of high-end jewellery at the US Open

The US Open got a boost of bling from Aryna Sabalenka during her mixed doubles play when she wore custom jewellery from Material Good, a high-end jewellery store in New York. The set included a necklace, bracelet, and drop earrings, said to contain 127 carats of gemstones.
The pieces consisted of sapphire, tourmaline, garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl, and tanzanite. The jewellery house Material Good designed the jewellery to capture the cosmopolitan nature of New York while matching Aryna Sabalenka’s athletic look.
The jewellery design is credited to Atara Lev of Material Good, whose source of inspiration was in part New York basketball culture. Sabalenka’s entire costume had a basketball-themed vibe, with Atara Lev drawing reference from the outdoor courts and basketball culture of New York.
The brief was clear: the jewellery should be large and daring. These pieces have been created to reflect both the style of Sabalenka’s attire and the vibe of New York. She has also been seen wearing the jewellery while playing practice games and press conferences.
The diamonds were perfectly complemented by an orange scoop-necked sports bra, accompanied by matching body-hugging shorts. A sheer black overlay was also incorporated into the outfit, along with white tennis shoes, which maintained a balance in the ensemble.
Aryna Sabalenka has been working with Material Good ever since last year’s US Open tournament. During this year’s Australian Open, Aryna opted for cooler colours of blue sapphires. She wore the 4.30-carat oval sapphire that stood out the most.
For the Roland Garros tournament, the colour story took a complete turn. She picked over 200 carats of garnets along with 23 carats of natural white diamonds. Today, the US Open is providing her with her most colourful jewellery statement ever.