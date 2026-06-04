'I just want to quit tennis right now': Aryna Sabalenka after shocking French Open loss

However, this is a French Open of surprises and even Aryna was part of the script. The 28-year-old was in a winning position against 22-year Diana Shnaider but shockingly lost 10 consecutive games as victory slipped away.

The match ended 3-6, 7-5, 6-0, with Aryna leading 3-6, 3-5 before everything went wrong for her on Court Philippe Chartrier, on a particularly windy day.

A tough day at work for Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, known and respected for her competitive spirit, was visibly shattered at the post-match press conference. "No thoughts, no emotions. I just want to quit tennis right now, but we'll see in a few days. Hopefully I'll get back on track mentally," she ⁠said.

Reflecting on her loss, the Belarusian continued, "I feel I had very decent opportunities in the second set. I screwed ​up, and then she stepped in and she played great. I feel mentally I couldn't really recover after the second set. ​I think that was the biggest mistake from me."