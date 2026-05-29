Jannik Sinner exits French Open after shock defeat in second round

In a shock upset at the ongoing French Open, Italian tennis star, Jannik Sinner crashed out of the tournament in Paris. The 24-year-old was heavily defeated by Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo after five sets (6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6) on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

With this unprecedented defeat that led to a second round exit from Roland Garros, Sinner's 30-match winning streak came to an end and the shocking loss has opened up the Men's singles competition in Paris.

Jannik Sinner’s stint at the 2026 French Open ends after two rounds

The world watched on in shock as World No.1 Jannik Sinner, the leading title contender at the 2026 French Open stumbled and collapsed in front of Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Thursday.