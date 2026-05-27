Jannik Sinner confirms split from Anna Kalinskaya as new romance blossoms

Jannik Sinner, the well-known Italian tennis champion, has now come forward to disclose his breakup from Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. The well-known tennis player broke this news to the media at a press conference held at the Italian Open, in May 2025, just a few days after coming back from a three-month ban for doping. Reacting to the intense pressure about his love life, Jannik simply stated that he was not in any relationship and everything was fine.
While Jannik and Anna disclosed that they were dating one year ago, in May 2024, during the French Open Tournament, their relationship was unable to cope up with the hectic nature of their careers. Being active touring players, constant travel and media pressures made things difficult for them. Jannik has always loved to keep his private life away from the limelight. He once mentioned that although having the right partner was amazing, focusing on tournaments during such times was very challenging.
In spite of their romance being quite private, there were some very lovely public appearances of the pair. For instance, Jannik complimented his ex-girlfriend with a shout-out following his win during the Halle Open, while they would support each other’s performance at various major tennis events, such as Wimbledon and US Open. The breakup rumours started gaining strength back in late 2024, since they stopped following each other on their social media accounts. In addition, before getting together with Anna, Jannik dated an Italian model, Maria Braccini, while Anna was with another tennis player, Nick Kyrgios.
Since then, both of them continued building their careers and love lives. At present, Jannik is dating a model, Laila Hasanovic. Given his recent wins on the court, including the match on Court Philippe Chatrier, it can be suggested that this new phase of his life goes quite smoothly for him.