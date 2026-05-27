Jannik Sinner confirms split from Anna Kalinskaya as new romance blossoms

Jannik Sinner, the well-known Italian tennis champion, has now come forward to disclose his breakup from Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. The well-known tennis player broke this news to the media at a press conference held at the Italian Open, in May 2025, just a few days after coming back from a three-month ban for doping. Reacting to the intense pressure about his love life, Jannik simply stated that he was not in any relationship and everything was fine.

Inside the high-profile split between tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya

While Jannik and Anna disclosed that they were dating one year ago, in May 2024, during the French Open Tournament, their relationship was unable to cope up with the hectic nature of their careers. Being active touring players, constant travel and media pressures made things difficult for them. Jannik has always loved to keep his private life away from the limelight. He once mentioned that although having the right partner was amazing, focusing on tournaments during such times was very challenging.