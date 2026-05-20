Carlos Alcaraz to miss second consecutive Grand Slam tournament

Spanish tennis talent Carlos Alcaraz has made a heartbreaking announcement: he will not be playing at the Wimbledon this year. He had earlier backed out of the French Open among other tournaments due to an injury in the right wrist.
Missing the grass-court Grand Slam will mean back-to-back absence from major tournaments. Carlos confirmed the news on his social media and assured everyone that he is recovering.
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is set to miss yet another tournament because of his right wrist injury. After absences from Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, he will also not travel to England for Queen's and even Wimbledon this year.
The 23-year-old took to his social media to share the update. He wrote, "My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon."
He added, "They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!".
In 2025, the Grand Slam finals saw thrilling Sincaraz contests as Carlos and his rival, Jannik Sinner took on each other. This year, with Carlos out of two Grand Slams, World No 1 Jannik will be able to overtake the Spaniard in Grand Slams if he manages to win it all the way.
Carlos Alcaraz suffered the right wrist injury during the opening match of the Barcelona Open (Conde de Godó) against Finland's Otto Virtanen. He withdrew from the tournament right away and the injury ended up being more serious than it looked.
Initially, Carlos, who already has seven Grand Slams to his name, was expected to return before Wimbledon but that is not to be. This is the first time the player is missing out on two Grand Slam tournaments due to injury.