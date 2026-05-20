Carlos Alcaraz to miss second consecutive Grand Slam tournament

Spanish tennis talent Carlos Alcaraz has made a heartbreaking announcement: he will not be playing at the Wimbledon this year. He had earlier backed out of the French Open among other tournaments due to an injury in the right wrist.

Missing the grass-court Grand Slam will mean back-to-back absence from major tournaments. Carlos confirmed the news on his social media and assured everyone that he is recovering.

Carlos Alcaraz will not play in Wimbledon this year

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is set to miss yet another tournament because of his right wrist injury. After absences from Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, he will also not travel to England for Queen's and even Wimbledon this year.