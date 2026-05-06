Aryna Sabalenka says tennis players can boycott Grand Slams if demands aren't met

The player made her stance clear at the Italian Open on Tuesday, the day she turned 28. "Without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment. I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage", she said.

Aryna added, "I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights."

Both Aryna and Jannik Sinner, World No 1s in their respective categories, expressed disappointment over the prize money being offered at French Open. Other top players like Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini also joined in their protest and have also supported the call for boycott.