Met Gala 2026: Tennis star Naomi Osaka stuns in dual outfit, unveils second look on carpet

The first Monday of May is here and that means the 2026 Met Gala is underway. Celebrities from across fashion, sports, films and music are dazzling on the red carpet. With the theme "Costume Art" taking centre stage, the dress code this year is "Fashion Is Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Japanese tennis player, Naomi Osaka, known for her fashion statements both on and off the tennis court has once again stunned on fashion's biggest night. For her 2026 Met look, she chose Robert Wun couture.

Naomi Osaka turns heads in all-white ensemble with red feather details

Naomi Osaka is not new to the Met Gala and she has definitely no problem upping her fashion game. Back in 2021, the tennis player co-chaired the Met Gala and this year marks her first time back on the steps.