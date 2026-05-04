Met Gala 2026: Tennis star Naomi Osaka stuns in dual outfit, unveils second look on carpet

The first Monday of May is here and that means the 2026 Met Gala is underway. Celebrities from across fashion, sports, films and music are dazzling on the red carpet. With the theme "Costume Art" taking centre stage, the dress code this year is "Fashion Is Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Japanese tennis player, Naomi Osaka, known for her fashion statements both on and off the tennis court has once again stunned on fashion's biggest night. For her 2026 Met look, she chose Robert Wun couture.
Naomi Osaka is not new to the Met Gala and she has definitely no problem upping her fashion game. Back in 2021, the tennis player co-chaired the Met Gala and this year marks her first time back on the steps.
The 28-year-old sportswoman, who dubbed Met Gala the "grand slam of fashion" a dramatic Robert Wun outfit this year. From head to toe, the details are perfect.
Donning a sculptural white gown with bright red feather details all over, the gorgeous headgear, sheer red gloves and long matching nails completed her ensemble. She complemented her look with LAGOS jewellery.
However, the drama was not over. As the tennis star walked up the steps, her white gown and curvy headgear came off, revealing a stunning, sculpted, sequinned red dress. And just like that, Naomi made everyone's heads turn twice.
Naomi has previously collaborated with Robert and has shared that he always prioritised comfort, which exactly fashion should be all about.
The fashion magic is just unveiling at this year's Met Gala, on May 4, 2026 and we have already have so many looks for the history books. The co-chairs for this year's event are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
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