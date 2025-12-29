Nick Kyrgios beats Aryna Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes'-style match in tennis

Nick Kyrgios claimed the latest edition of tennis’s “Battle of the Sexes,” defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 6–3 in an exhibition match that was designed as lighthearted entertainment held at Dubai’s 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena (where top ticket prices neared $800) rather than a defining statement on gender equality.
Despite being billed as a “Battle of the Sexes,” the match had almost no resemblance to Billie Jean King’s landmark 1973 victory over self-proclaimed chauvinist Bobby Riggs.
The Dubai exhibition felt closer in spirit to spectacle-driven crossover events, often aimed at drawing casual audiences and blurring the boundary between genuine sporting competition and showbiz-style entertainment. Kyrgios is a 2022 Wimbledon finalist who has competed in just six tour-level matches over the past three years due to wrist and knee problems, appeared to hold back at times. He also accepted several handicaps to balance the contest: Sabalenka’s side of the court was almost 10% smaller, and both players were limited to a single serve per point.
Afterwards, Kyrgios admitted he had been nervous going into the match and knew he had to “strap in.”
“I think this is a great stepping stone for the sport of tennis,” said Kyrgios.
Sabalenka said the match was good prep for next season, with the Australian Open coming up in January, and would like to play Kyrgios again to exact “revenge.”
“Really enjoyed the show,” she said, “and I feel like next time I play him I’m going to know the tactics, his strengths and his weaknesses, and it’s going to be a better match, for sure.”