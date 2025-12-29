Nick Kyrgios beats Aryna Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes'-style match in tennis

Nick Kyrgios claimed the latest edition of tennis’s “Battle of the Sexes,” defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 6–3 in an exhibition match that was designed as lighthearted entertainment held at Dubai’s 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena (where top ticket prices neared $800) rather than a defining statement on gender equality.

Despite being billed as a “Battle of the Sexes,” the match had almost no resemblance to Billie Jean King’s landmark 1973 victory over self-proclaimed chauvinist Bobby Riggs.

The Dubai exhibition felt closer in spirit to spectacle-driven crossover events, often aimed at drawing casual audiences and blurring the boundary between genuine sporting competition and showbiz-style entertainment. Kyrgios is a 2022 Wimbledon finalist who has competed in just six tour-level matches over the past three years due to wrist and knee problems, appeared to hold back at times. He also accepted several handicaps to balance the contest: Sabalenka’s side of the court was almost 10% smaller, and both players were limited to a single serve per point.