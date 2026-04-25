Carlos Alcaraz to miss out on French Open following wrist injury

Carlos, currently World No 2, had won the 2024 and 2025 editions of the French Open and was ready for his title defence. However, during the first round of Barcelona Open, he secured a victory along with a costly injury that made him withdrew from the tournament the next day.

Besides his absence from Roland Garros, Carlos will not feature in the Madrid Open this week and has also pulled out from the Italian Open in Rome, another tournament he won in 2025. The tennis star took to his social media to announce the news that left his fans heartbroken.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros as we wait to evaluate the progress so we can decide when to return to the court. This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of it stronger", Carlos Alcaraz wrote.