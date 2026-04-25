Carlos Alcaraz to miss out on French Open following wrist injury

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz will not return to defend his title in the French Open 2026. The two-time French Open champion has suffered a right wrist injury and announced that will miss out on the Grand Slam tournament as well as the Italian Open in Rome.
22-year-old tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, will no longer aim for a third consecutive French Open title. The youngster suffered a right wrist injury during the Barcelona Open this month, forcing him to miss the Grand Slam event.
Carlos, currently World No 2, had won the 2024 and 2025 editions of the French Open and was ready for his title defence. However, during the first round of Barcelona Open, he secured a victory along with a costly injury that made him withdrew from the tournament the next day.
Besides his absence from Roland Garros, Carlos will not feature in the Madrid Open this week and has also pulled out from the Italian Open in Rome, another tournament he won in 2025. The tennis star took to his social media to announce the news that left his fans heartbroken.
"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros as we wait to evaluate the progress so we can decide when to return to the court. This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of it stronger", Carlos Alcaraz wrote.
Carlos Alcaraz' rival and friend, Jannik Sinner, whom the Spanish defeated in the 2025 French Open final in a historic match, sent his best wishes. He said, "Tennis needs Carlos. Tennis is a much better sport when he’s around. I hope he’s going to come back and he will not have any further injuries. But I also believe that it’s good that he and his team take the time."
The Italian tennis star added, "The next goal I guess for him, and I hope so, it’s Wimbledon (in June). So I hope he’s going to be back there. I sent him a wish for a speedy recovery, though it’s painful and very sad for all tennis.”
The French Open is set to begin on May 18, 2026, in Paris, France.