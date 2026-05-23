Love or status symbol: Viral post highlights cruelty of keeping Huskies in India’s heat

Sometimes love is about care and sometimes, it’s just about showing off. And one of the biggest examples of that is how we treat animals around us today. In 2026, owning a pet, especially a dog, has almost become a status symbol, with imported breeds seen as a mark of luxury. So we bring home beautiful dogs like Huskies, forgetting that their basic survival needs were never meant for this climate in the first place. One social media user recently called out this harsh reality, pointing out how cruel it is to force animals to live in environments they simply do not belong to.

Are Huskies meant for India? Viral post sparks debate online

Breeds like Husky are naturally built to survive in some of the harshest cold climates on Earth. Their thick double coats are designed to protect them in snow-covered regions and freezing temperatures. But in a country like India where summer temperatures soar over 40 degrees Celsius, it becomes a living hell for the dogs. Pointing out a similar situation a user on X started a viral debate on why not to keep huskies as pets in India.

The post by Paritsh Sharma reads, “Now during 45°C summers, the dog has to stay inside an AC room just to survive. Even in the evening, it struggles with the heat outside. People say they love dogs, but then buy breeds that are not even meant for Indian weather, mostly for status and show off. If you genuinely love dogs, adopt a stray. India already has millions of dogs that are naturally adapted to this climate”.