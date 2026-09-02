Lionel Messi retires from international football: The player’s unforgettable moments with Argentina

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has called time on his international career with an emotional post. He delivered an unbelievable performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at 39, which has now become his last ever stint with the Albiceleste. He leaves as one of the greatest Argentina footballers and of course, with the most coveted prize of the game: the World Cup.
"After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the National Team... It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come", Messi wrote in his farewell statement.
21 years ago, Lionel Messi stepped on the pitch for Argentina for the first time ever and football changed forever. The then 18-year-old player made his international debut in a friendly against Hungary on August 17, 2005.
However, his joy barely lasted because he was sent off moments later, collecting the first ever red card of his professional career.
On June 16, 2006, Messi made his debut at the FIFA World Cup in the 74th minute as a substitute and burst into the scene, registering a goal and an assist.
Six World Cups later, he is now Argentina’s all-time top scorer in the tournament and has the most assists and appearances in World Cup history.
Lionel Messi's time with the Argentina National Team was not smooth-sailing all the time. The first half of his international career was full of heartbreaking losses and near-misses. The player's biggest setback came in 2014, when he led Argentina all the way to the World Cup Final only to lose to Germany in extra time.
12 years later, he lost another World Cup Final against Spain in 2026 (which became his last match for Argentina, but this time, he had already become a World Cup champion.
Lionel Messi had announced international retirement for the first time back in 2016, right after a devastating loss against Chile in the Copa América Centenario Final in which he even missed a penalty in the tie-breaker. This loss was more frustrating for the No. 10 because it was the third Final loss in a row.
"I'm done playing with the national team...I tried my hardest...I want more than anyone to win a title with the national team, but unfortunately, it did not happen", Messi had said.
However, he eventually returned and finally led his country to glory before hanging up his Argentine boots for a second time, which feels more final than the one 10 years ago.
Despite having a super successful career at the club level with Barcelona, Lionel Messi was haunted by the lack of a major international trophy with Argentina. The 2021 Copa América changed it all. He captained the team to victory, defeating Brazil in the Final and ending Argentina's 28-year-long trophy drought at senior level.
After consecutive losses, Messi had won his first ever international trophy that marked the beginning of Argentine football's golden years. He went on to win a second Copa América title in 2024.
The crowning moment of Lionel Messi's international career came in 2022 when the Argentina icon finally lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar after a historic performance that earned him his historic second Golden Ball award (He won the first in 2014).
On December 18, 2022, Messi finally became a World Champion: a dream that seemed elusive. Many thought his international career would draw to a close right there, but he had more to offer, and no one has any complaints.
August 31, 2026 was the day every Messi fan feared: the footballer announced his international tournament, shortly after the tragic death of his father, Jorge Messi and weeks after a World Cup Final loss in July 19, 2026.
"Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad—especially the bad)", the 39-year-old said.
While the news has made his admirers emotional, football fans have nothing left to do but thank him for the incredible legacy he leaves behind as arguably the greatest footballer ever.