Lionel Messi retires from international football: The player’s unforgettable moments with Argentina

Lionel Messi had announced international retirement for the first time back in 2016, right after a devastating loss against Chile in the Copa América Centenario Final in which he even missed a penalty in the tie-breaker. This loss was more frustrating for the No. 10 because it was the third Final loss in a row.

"I'm done playing with the national team...I tried my hardest...I want more than anyone to win a title with the national team, but unfortunately, it did not happen", Messi had said.

However, he eventually returned and finally led his country to glory before hanging up his Argentine boots for a second time, which feels more final than the one 10 years ago.