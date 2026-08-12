Lionel Messi pens emotional note after father Jorge Messi's death

Lionel Messi has spoken up for the first time since his father, Jorge Messi, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in a medical clinic in Rosario at the age of 68.

The football star has penned an emotional note on Wednesday after the devastating loss. Jorge was also Messi's agent and took care of his professional affairs since he was a teenager.

"You left us far too soon": Lionel Messi on his father's passing

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi broke his silence and shared his profound grief of losing his father, Jorge Messi, with the world. The footballer shared a picture with his father along with a two-page note on Instagram. The caption reflected the deep love for his father which simply read, "e amo, pa.❤️"