Lionel Messi reportedly takes an indefinite break from football following father's death

Lionel Messi is currently going through a massive personal loss after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away last week. The player has now reportedly decided to take an indefinite break from football.
After Jorge Messi passed away at 68, football went into mourning. He was not only father to one of the greatest players football has ever seen, he was also Lionel Messi's manager and had a huge role to play in his professional career.
The devastating loss has not been easy on Messi and that is reflected in his reported decision to not return to football for a while. Per multiple reports emerging from Argentina, the 39-year-old has decided to spend time with his family in Rosario, standing by them in this very difficult moment. He is not expected to return to his professional duties any time soon and has no fixed date to return to Miami.
Messi, along with his wife Antonela, travelled to Rosario as soon as they learnt of the tragic news. The football star is yet to open up about his personal tragedy while his fans and well-wishers send him support from all over the country.
Jorge Messi's funeral service was carried out privately on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the El Prado Cemetery in Pérez which is close to the player's hometown in Rosario, Argentina.
The news of Jorge's ill health first surfaced during the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Lionel Messi was seen in tears after scoring his first goal of the tournament against Algeria. The Messi family shared a statement that the player's father was going through a health crisis soon after.
Recent reports, though unconfirmed, also revealed that Messi had decided to spend the second half of the ongoing season playing for his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, based in Rosario, so that he could be close to his father. However, the tragedy struck before he could make the movie.
Jorge Messi is survived by his wife, Celia María Cuccittini, four children, Lionel Messi, Matías Messi, Rodrigo Messi, María Sol Messi and grandkids.
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