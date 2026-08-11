Lionel Messi reportedly takes an indefinite break from football following father's death

Jorge Messi's funeral service was carried out privately on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the El Prado Cemetery in Pérez which is close to the player's hometown in Rosario, Argentina.

Jorge Messi had been unwell for a while

The news of Jorge's ill health first surfaced during the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Lionel Messi was seen in tears after scoring his first goal of the tournament against Algeria. The Messi family shared a statement that the player's father was going through a health crisis soon after.

Recent reports, though unconfirmed, also revealed that Messi had decided to spend the second half of the ongoing season playing for his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, based in Rosario, so that he could be close to his father. However, the tragedy struck before he could make the movie.

Jorge Messi is survived by his wife, Celia María Cuccittini, four children, Lionel Messi, Matías Messi, Rodrigo Messi, María Sol Messi and grandkids.