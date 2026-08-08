Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has passed away

Jorge had an monumental impact on his son's footballing career and was behind the historical negotiation with FC Barcelona and had accompanied his son to Spain to ensure his contract was secure, marking the beginning of the then 13-year-old Messi's historical chapter at the club.

While Messi created history on the pitch, his father handled everything off it, including contract negotiations, financial complexities and other affairs that needed to be looked at. With him gone, the footballer loses a major part of himself.

Jorge Messi was born in Rosario and led a life full of struggle as a factory worker. He was married to Celia María Cuccittini and together, they share four children, including Lionel Messi.