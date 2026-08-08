Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi has passed away. He was 68 and died on Friday, August 7, 2026 in a hospital in Argentina's Rosario.
Jorge Messi was more than a father to Lionel Messi. He was the football legend's representative who took care of his professional affairs since he was a teenager. His passing comes as a great shock to the footballing community.
According to reports, Jorge died after a long battle with cancer and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rosario. The Messi family had acknowledged his health battles in a statement during the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Lionel Messi was spotted in tears in the opening match. When the 39-year-old was asked what made him cry, he opened up about a family crisis.
The Inter Miami player will travel to his hometown Rosario along with his family following the tragic news. Messi was scheduled to play in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Monterrey on Saturday which he will now miss.
Jorge had an monumental impact on his son's footballing career and was behind the historical negotiation with FC Barcelona and had accompanied his son to Spain to ensure his contract was secure, marking the beginning of the then 13-year-old Messi's historical chapter at the club.
While Messi created history on the pitch, his father handled everything off it, including contract negotiations, financial complexities and other affairs that needed to be looked at. With him gone, the footballer loses a major part of himself.
Jorge Messi was born in Rosario and led a life full of struggle as a factory worker. He was married to Celia María Cuccittini and together, they share four children, including Lionel Messi.
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