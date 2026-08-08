Lionel Messi received the most number of threats during World Cup, including a bomb threat

The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be over but it leaves behind a bitter aftertaste. The world's greatest sporting spectacle was majorly marked by controversies from the very beginning. However, Lionel Messi's Argentina seemed to be at the centre of a targeted hate campaign aimed at discrediting the 2022 Champions.
In a latest development, according a report by the United States police, the Argentine captain received the most number of threats during the tournament including a shocking suicide attack plot that reportedly wanted to kill Messi.
With the advent of social media, hate speech and casual threats have been normalised. Athletes are used to facing an unfair barrage of hatred but none have been as intense as the one targeted at football legend Lionel Messi during the 2026 World Cup.
US police reports have revealed that there was a threat of a suicide attack to kill the Argentine legend. The FBI and the IPCC (International Police Cooperation Center) were responsible for the security during the tournament and according to available information, the threat took place before the group stage match between Argentina and Jordan.
A man reportedly called up the Dallas Airport, threatening to enter the Dallas Stadium, where the match was played. He said he would bring two more people and will carry homemade bombs and an AR-15 rifle to carry out a suicide bomb attack, specifically to kill Messi.
Similar threats were once again given ahead of the Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt. Media reports claim, a suspect took to his social media to write, "I’m going to enter Atlanta Stadium and blow up Messi with four bombs strapped to my body". To make matters more tense, the police had received another call while the match was on claiming that three bombs were present in the stadium stands. Thankfully, all of these claims were false alarms and thorough search was also carried out whenever necessary.
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