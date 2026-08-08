Lionel Messi received the most number of threats during World Cup, including a bomb threat

The FIFA World Cup 2026 may be over but it leaves behind a bitter aftertaste. The world's greatest sporting spectacle was majorly marked by controversies from the very beginning. However, Lionel Messi's Argentina seemed to be at the centre of a targeted hate campaign aimed at discrediting the 2022 Champions.

In a latest development, according a report by the United States police, the Argentine captain received the most number of threats during the tournament including a shocking suicide attack plot that reportedly wanted to kill Messi.

US police reports reveal Lionel Messi was a target of a suicide attack plot

With the advent of social media, hate speech and casual threats have been normalised. Athletes are used to facing an unfair barrage of hatred but none have been as intense as the one targeted at football legend Lionel Messi during the 2026 World Cup.