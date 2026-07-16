FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Can Messi hold off Mbappé?

Norway’s talisman turned in one of the most electrifying individual campaigns of the tournament before his own team’s run came to an end. Haaland scored twice against Côte d'Ivoire in the Round of 32, then produced a stunning brace against Brazil to send Norway through to the quarter-finals. That made him the country’s all-time leading World Cup scorer inside just his first two matches at the tournament. His scoring streak, an international-record 14 consecutive matches with a goal at one stage, finally ran out against England in the quarter-finals, and with Norway eliminated, Haaland's tournament and his Golden Boot bid was over at seven goals.