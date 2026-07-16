FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Can Messi hold off Mbappé?

As the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws near, the competition for the Golden Boot is reduced to a thrilling clash at the top, with two Premier League players remaining menacing. The men who have topped the tournament's goalscoring rankings are shown below, along with what they still need to achieve to win football's most coveted individual scoring award.
Lionel Messi announced himself early with a hat-trick in Argentina’s tournament opener against Algeria, then added a brace against Austria to break the all-time World Cup scoring record outright. A late substitute appearance against Jordan brought a sixth goal, and a strike against Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 pushed his tally to seven. In Argentina’s dramatic semi-final win over England, Messi turned provider twice — teeing up Enzo Fernández for a stunning strike and then setting up Lautaro Martínez in stoppage time. Messi now walks into the final against Spain knowing that, in most scenarios, the Golden Boot is already his to lose. Even a scoreless final would likely be enough, given his tiebreaker cushion.
Mbappé scored twice in a crushing victory over Senegal, doubled his total against Iraq, scored the game-winning penalty against Paraguay in the Round of 16, and then scored once more in France's quarterfinal victory over Morocco. After a devastating 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain, Mbappé's Golden Boot campaign ended in Messi's hands rather than his own. He is not finished yet, though. Saturday's third-place playoff against England still counts toward the tournament's official scoring charts, and a big performance there is Mbappé's last remaining route to snatching back the trophy he won in Qatar four years ago.
Norway’s talisman turned in one of the most electrifying individual campaigns of the tournament before his own team’s run came to an end. Haaland scored twice against Côte d'Ivoire in the Round of 32, then produced a stunning brace against Brazil to send Norway through to the quarter-finals. That made him the country’s all-time leading World Cup scorer inside just his first two matches at the tournament. His scoring streak, an international-record 14 consecutive matches with a goal at one stage, finally ran out against England in the quarter-finals, and with Norway eliminated, Haaland's tournament and his Golden Boot bid was over at seven goals.
England's pair have kept the race honest without ever quite threatening the top of the table. In the Round of 32, after England fell down, Kane, the 2018 Golden Boot winner, nearly single-handedly saved his team with a double in the second half against DR Congo. He had started the match with a brace against Croatia. In the quarterfinals victory over Norway in extra time, Bellingham matched him goal for goal with a brace of his own. In England's semi-final loss against Argentina, neither could make a breakthrough, leaving both goals behind the leads. The final chance for either player to make a late comeback up the standings is currently their third-place game versus France.
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