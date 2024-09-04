Lionel Messi shares heartwarming message for his ‘unique’ friend Luis Suarez who announces retirement

Suarez, the all-time leading goal scorer for Uruguay, played a pivotal role in the team’s success for 17 years. He represented Uruguay in four World Cups, with the team reaching the semifinals in 2010. Suarez’s goal-scoring prowess and leadership qualities were instrumental in Uruguay’s achievements.

With his retirement from international football, Suarez will now focus on his club career at Inter Miami. He is currently tied for second in the league’s leading scorers list and has been a key contributor to the team’s success.

Messi and Suarez have shared a strong bond on and off the field, having played together for six seasons at Barcelona and now at Inter Miami. Their partnership has been a source of inspiration for many football fans.

Suarez’s decision to retire from international football was a difficult one, but he expressed his peace of mind and confidence in his timing. He emphasised his desire to leave the national team on a high note, rather than being forced out due to injuries or declining performance.

“I leave with the peace of mind that I gave everything for the national team until Friday. I have no regrets. There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is and luckily I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside,” he said.

Suarez added, “I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up. It is very helpful to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy. But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game, I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now.”